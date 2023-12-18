- Several SF streets saw significant flooding with Monday’s rain downpours, notably the corner of Valencia and 18th streets. SF Public Works also reported flooding troubles at Folsom and 17th streets and Alemany and Folsom streets, and of course that agency is handing out sandbags. [Mission Local]
- San Francisco airport was a mess Monday on one of the busiest travel days of the year, and the weather forced the delays of at least 318 flights. At least 18 other flights were also canceled entirely, and the San Jose and Oakland airports saw dozens of delayed flights, too. [KTVU]
- 85-year-old SF toy store institution Jeffrey’s Toys says they're on the verge of possibly going out of business, and they claim this week will determine their fate. Jeffrey’s Toys once boasted seven SF locations, but now has only the one at Kearny Street and Maiden Lane. [NBC Bay Area]
- Marina restaurant Ace Wasabi was hit by burglars, who stole a reported $5,000 worth of Wagyu beef. [Chronicle]
- High vacancy rates are prompting SF business owners to ask the city for property tax breaks, which makes sense, but the Golden State Warriors are asking for a $1 billion break on the Chase Center, which does not make sense. [Examiner]
- A new 53-year-old album by 1970s SF disco icon Sylvester has been unearthed, and it’s being dubbed Private Recordings: August 1970. [SFGate]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist