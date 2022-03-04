- And the corporate shuttle buses return! Days after Google announced its April 4 return-to-work date, Apple has announced it will begin transitioning back to office work on April 11. We knew the Apple announcement wouldn't be far behind, and the company says it wants everyone in the office three days a week by May 23. [Bloomberg]
- For the second time in a year, a massive rockslide is blocking Highway 50 into and out of South Lake Tahoe, this time with "cabin-sized" boulders that need to be blasted apart. A similar rockslide happened last April in the same vicinity near Echo Summit, and this time CHP says there is no estimated time for reopening yet, as clearing work continues. [CHPSouthLake/Twitter]
Boulder blocking US-50— CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) March 4, 2022
Cabin-sized rock at Echo Summit blocking E/B and W/B US 50. Road will be closed through the night. Find alternative routes for morning commute. No ETO (Estimated Time of Opening) pic.twitter.com/KgosoodTcE
- Two people were shot in the Fillmore District on Thursday night, and one suffered life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened near the intersection of Laguna and Eddy streets. [Bay City News]
- There were two fatal stabbings in the course of two days this week in San Francisco. [BCN/SFist]
- A 14-year-old boy inside a vehicle was fatally shot near I-580 in an Oakland hills neighborhood on Wednesday night. [CBS SF]
- A combination of weather, police activity at Lake Merritt Station, and an equipment problem in Daly City has led to a 20-minute delay across the BART system Friday morning. [KRON4]
- Tens of thousands of PG&E customers in Oakland and Piedmont lost power Thursday night for several hours. [East Bay Times]
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly survived three assassination attempts in the last week. [Times of London]
- The Supreme Court just upheld the death penalty sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. [New York Times]