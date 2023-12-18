The century-old Liguria Bakery in North Beach, which suffered an oven fire in early August, is finally getting back open this week in time for the holidays.

One of San Francisco's most beloved — and most delicious — bakeries, the focaccia-specialist Liguria Bakery (1700 Stockton Street), is reopening Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., and you'd better believe there will be a line.

The bakery, which opened in 1911, had an old brick bread oven that had likely been the same one the place was using 112 years ago, and it caught fire on the morning of August 4, shutting the business down indefinitely for repairs.

As the SF Business Times reports, Liguria Bakery is now reopening after making some drywall repairs in its kitchen, and fixing any other fire damage.

Traditionally open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. (or sell-out), the bakery will resume similar hours on Tuesday, acccording to the bakery's voicemail. The new hours will be 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday.

Liguria Bakery was opened in 1911 by immigrant baker Ambrogio Soracco and his brothers Giovanni and Giuseppe — all of whom came to San Francisco from Italy's Liguria region in 1907. The bakery originally specialized an many kinds of Italian bread, but in the 1950s became a specialist in focaccia amid competition from other bakeries in the neighborhood.

The bakery is now run by Ambrogio Soracco's grandson, Michael Soracco.

