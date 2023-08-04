There was an oven fire Friday morning at Liguria Bakery in North Beach, and while it sounds like it was quickly extinguished, the extent of any damage is not known.

Famed, 112-year-old focaccia purveyor Liguria Bakery (1700 Stockton Street) suffered a fire Friday, which began sometime around 11 a.m.

Less than a half hour later, at 11:27 a.m., SFFD Captain Jonathan Baxter tweeted that the fire was contained and "isolated to the stove and kitchen only." No injuries were reported.

"We've had some problems with the old brick oven that we've had for a hundred and something years," said Liguria Bakery Owner Michael Soracco, speaking to KPIX after the fire. He explained that they light the oven with a flame, and that flames may affected "the walls of the building."

Liguria Bakery was founded in 1911 by Ambrogio Soracco and his brothers Giovanni and Giuseppe, who had all immigrated to the U.S. in 1907 and landed in San Francisco. It is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in North Beach, and supplies its excellent focaccia to some neighborhood restaurants, including Mario's Bohemian Cigar Store Cafe.

The bakery had originally baked multiple kinds of Italian breads, but facing competition from other, larger bakeries, Liguria Bakery began specializing in focaccia in 1950.

Photo via Yelp

Often drawing lines out the door for its fresh-baked bread, Liguria Bakery is typically open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. On Saturdays in particular, it's not uncommon for the fresh focaccia to be sold out before 10 a.m., but they also sell frozen breads.

It's not yet clear how this fire might affect the bakery's ability to open this weekend, or whether bread-making will need to be paused for repairs.

Liguria Bakery has been featured many places and in guidebooks for years, and appeared on the TV show Pizza Masters. In recent years, the bakery was also featured on Paul Hollywood's City Bakes, in which the blue-eyed Great British Bake-Off judge visited San Francisco as one of the "baking capitals of the world."

Top image: Connie N./Yelp