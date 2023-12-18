An equipment problem caused the tracks to smoke at 24th Street station and made a mess of the Monday morning commute, and while the equipment problem is resolved, train delays continue into Monday afternoon.

It’s always a difficult commute on a Monday morning when it’s pouring down rain. But Mission Street was also clogged with fire trucks and emergency personnel near the 24th Street BART station, as KPIX reports that smoke on the trackway caused that station to close for more than a half-hour Monday morning. The station  is open again and trains are running, but delays are continuing into Monday afternoon.

Trouble started just before 9:45 a.m. Monday morning, and the fire department was called in to address the smoke on the tracks. BART attributed the smoke to an “equipment problem” that has not yet been described in more detail.

According to KGO, the 24th Street station reopened by 10:40 a.m. But trains were single-tracking though that station, which obviously caused some delays and back-ups.

Trains were running on both tracks again by 11 a.m., but the delays still persist. As of just before 1 p.m., the BART website is still showing the message “24th St. Mission is now open and train service has resumed in both directions. There is a major delay in service on the San Francisco Line in the East Bay, SFO Airport, and Millbrae directions due to an earlier equipment problem at 24th St. Mission.”

And that’s in addition to another alert that says, “BART is running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather.” So this is probably a good day to use the BART Trip Planner or the BART app to get a sense of whatever delays you may still be facing.  

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter