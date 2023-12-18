An equipment problem caused the tracks to smoke at 24th Street station and made a mess of the Monday morning commute, and while the equipment problem is resolved, train delays continue into Monday afternoon.

It’s always a difficult commute on a Monday morning when it’s pouring down rain. But Mission Street was also clogged with fire trucks and emergency personnel near the 24th Street BART station, as KPIX reports that smoke on the trackway caused that station to close for more than a half-hour Monday morning. The station is open again and trains are running, but delays are continuing into Monday afternoon.

Smoke in the area 24th St. BART



RESOLVED INCIDENT



At 9:43 this morning San Francisco Fire Department responded to the area of 24th St. @SFBART for reports of smoke in the area working in collaboration with BART. We were quickly able to resolve this incident. Please follow… pic.twitter.com/OXskhIIZG5 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 18, 2023

Trouble started just before 9:45 a.m. Monday morning, and the fire department was called in to address the smoke on the tracks. BART attributed the smoke to an “equipment problem” that has not yet been described in more detail.

There is a major delay on the San Francisco Line in the East Bay, SFO Airport, and Millbrae directions due to an equipment problem at 24th St Mission. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) December 18, 2023

According to KGO, the 24th Street station reopened by 10:40 a.m. But trains were single-tracking though that station, which obviously caused some delays and back-ups.

Update 10:08am: Red/Yellow/Green/Blue Line service is beginning single-tracking through 24th St Mission Station due to an equipment issue at the station. Impacted riders: @SFMTA_Muni is providing mutual aid on J Church Metro line between Glen Park and Civic Center stations pic.twitter.com/aUwrfyi6aI — BART (@SFBART) December 18, 2023

Trains were running on both tracks again by 11 a.m., but the delays still persist. As of just before 1 p.m., the BART website is still showing the message “24th St. Mission is now open and train service has resumed in both directions. There is a major delay in service on the San Francisco Line in the East Bay, SFO Airport, and Millbrae directions due to an earlier equipment problem at 24th St. Mission.”

FINAL UPDATE 10:40am: Red/Yellow/Green/Blue Line service has resumed normal service through 24th St Mission Station in both directions. 24th St Mission Station has reopened for service. Expect delays as we recover. Check your next train arrival times: https://t.co/jd0ffkNgHI pic.twitter.com/HedeczFYtO — BART (@SFBART) December 18, 2023

And that’s in addition to another alert that says, “BART is running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather.” So this is probably a good day to use the BART Trip Planner or the BART app to get a sense of whatever delays you may still be facing.

Related: BART Police Identify Man Who Got Into Transbay Tube, Causing Two-Hour Systemwide Shutdown [SFist]

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter