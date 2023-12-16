Get ready for another wet holiday season — a procession of winter storms is set to blanket the Golden State in rain for the rest of December.

Forecasters say that a convergence of low-pressure systems, including an atmospheric river, will hit the Pacific Coast by the end of the weekend. Meteorologists predict that the next seven days will be the wettest in the Bay Area and Sacramento Valley since this year’s stormy spring, as the Chronicle reported.

Storms are reportedly forecast in Central and Northern California on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. After, they will make their way down the coast to Central and Southern California on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Local city streets and freeways, as well as small streams, are expected to bear the brunt, but river flooding is not expected.

While the end of next week might be quiet for the Bay Area, more rain and wind are expected on Christmas Day, which meteorologists say could continue through the end of the year.

It’s reminiscent of last year, when several atmospheric rivers made landfall in the Bay Area, leaving a trail of chaos in their wake. Although this winter has already witnessed similar storms in the Pacific Northwest and Northern California, they have largely dissipated before reaching the Bay Area. However, that will change this weekend as an atmospheric river converges with a robust Pacific storm system, ushering humid air toward the Bay Area.

Now, San Francisco, Oakland, and Sacramento could receive 2 to 3 inches of rain between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday, and snow is expected in the mountains. Forecasters predict the potential for lightning and heavy downpours along the Peninsula on Sunday.

As coastal communities brace for the impact, fallen branches, trees, and potential power outages are possible, per the Chronicle.

Feature image via Unsplash/Todd Diemer.