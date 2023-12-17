- San Francisco Public Works handed out sandbags to residents on Friday and Saturday to help them prep for the storms coming Sunday and beyond. City crews are also planning to continue clearing storm drains to avoid flooding. [KNTV]
- An Oakland man, Fares Abdo Al Eyani, pleaded guilty to attempting to export firearms and night-vision rifle scopes to the Middle East through the port of Oakland. Al Eyani illegally hid four firearms and at least 44 rifle scopes, monoculars, and night-vision goggles in shipping containers bound for the Sultanate of Oman from the East Bay. [KTVU]
- The owner of Ace Wasabi, a Marina District sushi restaurant, reported a theft of approximately $5,000 worth of premium Wagyu meat and seafood this week. Multiple suspects entered the restaurant's storage unit around 5:15 a.m., and broke into the freezers to make off with the high-value items within about 10 minutes. [ABC7]
- What do San Francisco residents like to read? The most popular book checked out from the library this year was Gabrielle Zevin’s novel, “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” and the most popular nonfiction books were memoirs, with UK Prince Harry’s “Spare” the most borrowed in the genre. [Chronicle]
- The former Bay Area TV news anchor Frank Somerville, who has been mired in controversies including DUI charges and domestic violence allegations in the past few years, gave his first full, on-camera interview since his most recent arrest(s) in June. He said that he was now sober, admitting that he has a problem with alcohol, and acknowledeged the hurt he caused his family. [KRON4]
- In a suspected DUI car crash near Martinez, a 5-year-old child died, and another child sustained life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred early Sunday morning on Highway 4 near Morello Avenue, with an adult driver in the car along with the two children, according to the California Highway Patrol. [Mercury News]
Feature image via Unsplash/Adrian Trinkaus.