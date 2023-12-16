- A man in Oakland was hospitalized after his BMW was struck by a northbound Amtrak train on Friday night. The train conductor reported that the BMW driver drove through the lowered arm meant to signal the approaching train. [KTVU]
- San Francisco police are investigating a car theft that occurred with a minor still inside the vehicle on Friday afternoon in the Ingleside neighborhood, which was recovered about 10 minutes later a few blocks away. The suspect had fled, and the minor was unharmed and in good physical health, according to the police. [KRON4]
- The victim spoke with KNTV about the crime, telling the outlet that “Someone kidnapped your child, your brain and your mind goes crazy … I was going nuts. I’m so relieved.”
- The owners of Mt. Shasta Ski Park in Northern California, Robin and the late Ray Merlo, are facing backlash against their plan to erect a 20-foot statue of the Virgin Mary at the ski park as a memorial to Ray. The project has sparked an online petition, launched by someone named "Joe Skibum" on change.org, calling for an immediate halt to the installation. [Chronicle]
- South Bay cities are facing a shortage of paramedics — leading to longer response times for ambulances, even as emergency calls have climbed over the past few years. A Santa Clara county report found that ambulance services need an extra 14% more full-time paramedics to reach “optimal” levels. [Mercury News]
- Durwin Hickman, a Bay Area airport skycap, won $20 million after purchasing a winning scratcher during his lunch break at L & M Liquor in Hayward. [ABC7]
Feature image via Unsplash/Daniel Abadia.