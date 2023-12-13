- SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is experiencing some blowback from comments she made in a public forum about the homeless population. When asked about encampment clearing, Jenkins said "the recourse is obviously outside the criminal justice system," but, "they have to be made to be uncomfortable is the truth of the matter" in order to get them to accept offers of shelter. [Chronicle]
- An overturned big rig was causing a traffic problem on 101 northbound in San Jose Wednesday afternoon. The truck overturned around 3:26 p.m. on the offramp between the highway and Old Bayshore Highway. [KRON4]
- The owner of Hi Felicia has shut down Sluts, the one-year-old wine bar she opened in SoMa. In an Instagram post, Imana said she was declaring bankruptcy and was seeking donations via GoFundMe to pay back vendors and because she is unhoused. [Chronicle]
- Chunliam Nai Saechao, the retired Pittsburg police detective who kept Pleasant Hill police in a lengthy standoff last Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while also allegedly threatening and shooting at them, has been charged with attempted murder. Saechao has also been charged with other felonies, including assault with a firearm, after allegedly injuring his wife in a shooting. [KTVU]
- Good news for the SF Board of Supervisors: The state approved their changes to Breed's "constraints reduction" housing ordinance, so no builder's remedy for now. [Chronicle]
- As expected, Warrior Draymond Green has been suspended, this time indefinitely, from the NBA over last night's punching incident. [KRON4]
- A Santa Rosa police officer detained a 14-year-old boy Wednesday morning who was trespassing on the campus of a middle school and allegedly carrying a knife. [KRON4]
- You can expect the Geminid meteor shower to peak tonight and light up the sky with hundreds of shooting stars. [ABC News]
