- Michael Shvo, the developer behind the multi-million-dollar revamp of the Transamerica Pyramid, wants to add six more stories to the next-door 545 Sansome Street, which is currently nine stories tall. The project is getting reviewed under the city's "Sunshine Ordinance" from 1984, in which new buildings casting new shadows on a public park — in this case, three one-hundredths of a percent more shadow on Maritime Plaza — must get special approval. [Chronicle]
- A viral video shot on Sunday shows a man taking a knife to a banner in San Jose calling for an end to the war in Gaza. [KRON4]
- Three people were arrested Wednesday in San Pablo after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 600 pounds of apparently stolen copper wire. [KRON4]
- Traveling for the holidays? The TSA says the busiest travel days of the season will be December 21, 22, 28 and 29. [Chronicle]
- Yosemite National Park is bringing back a reservation system for timed entries to the park for next year. [Chronicle]
- That Temecula school board that tried to ban a lesson about Harvey Milk and that censured a teacher for recommending the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning play Angels in America as optional reading, has now passed a vague ban on all "pervasive pornography," erotica and "inappropriate vulgarity or profanity" in instructional materials. [Bay Area News Group]
- Former Giant Buster Posey, now a co-owner of the team, said in an interview Wednesday that he thought Shohei Ohtani's decision to go with the Dodgers and not come to SF may have something to do with SF's current reputation with "crime and drugs." [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Robby McCullough