- A security guard who was fatally shot at an Oakland 7-Eleven last week was a man attempting to transition out of homelessness. Friends and coworkers say that 59-year-old James Johnson had worked at the store for about a year and a half and was "like a brother." [KTVU]
- Thieves across California are getting more brazen in stealing ATMs out of businesses. A recent incident in SF's Richmond District highlights a common method, which involves ramming a vehicle into the front door and dragging the machine away. [ABC 7]
- A 64-year-old Santa Rosa man, Clint Mitchell, was arrested Saturday after authorities determined he owned over a dozen guns he wasn't legally permitted to own. Mitchell's neighbors had reported hearing guns being fired, and Sonoma sheriff's deputies found that his house was booby-trapped when they attempted to search it. [KPIX]
- The pedestrian death on Monday afternoon that had been reported on the 1700 block of Folsom appears to have happened in the Rainbow Grocery parking lot, and the victim was male. [KTVU]
- A San Francisco-based company, JustAnswer, is opening a new pediatric mental health center in Ukraine, at St. Nicolas Children’s Hospital in Lviv. [NBC Bay Area]
- In-N-Out Burger is opening its 400th location today, in Meridian, Idaho. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Geminid meteor shower will be streaking across our skies this week. [ABC News]
Photo: SFist