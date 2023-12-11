- A pedestrian was killed in a vehicle collision Monday afternoon in SoMa. The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. in a private parking lot on the 1700 block of Folsom Street, possibly across from the former Target store, and several other cars were damaged in the incident. [KRON4]
- There was a meltdown Monday morning with the Clipper Card app and digital wallets with Clipper Cards, which meant headaches for commuters. The problem was resolved within a few hours. [X/BayAreaClipper]
- The lawsuit brought by Dianne Feinstein's daughter Katherine Feinstein over that Stinson Beach house has been dropped. The reason, reportedly, is that the house just sold for north of $9 million, though it's unclear who is collecting the immediate proceeds as Feinstein's late husband's assets remain tied up in an unresolved estate. [KTVU]
- After taking another one of his polls, Elon Musk let Alex Jones back on the Xitter platform on Sunday, and then hosted a live audio broadcast with Jones, Laura Loomer, misogynist Andrew Tate, and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobeic, leading to Alex Jones showing up as a suggested follow today. I guess this is Musk's idea of having fun with unfettered free speech after telling advertisers to go fuck themselves? [CNN]
- Tucker Carlson is launching his own right-wing streaming service and has Kid Rock as one of his first interview guests. [Chronicle]
- Shares in Macy's soared today following a report of a buyout offer by a real estate-focused investment firm. [CNN]
- The woman whose unborn child has a fatal condition who was seeking a court-ordered abortion in Texas has left the state to get her abortion rather than wait for the courts to sort out her case. [New York Times]
- The last open business at the Church & Market Safeway plaza, besides Safeway, was Jamba Juice, and it has now closed. [Hoodline]
Photo: Darwin Bell