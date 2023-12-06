A late-night favorite corner store at 16th and Valencia Streets is the latest SF business to have their ATM dragged off, as K&H Liquors had their ATM stolen in an early Sunday morning heist.

Those of us who party on Valencia Street know K&H Liquors, conveniently located at Valencia and 16th streets as a routine late-night stop for cigarettes, mini booze bottles for the walk home, or a place to hit the ATM for nearby cash-only bars. But that ATM won’t be an option again, in the very near future at least, as Mission Local reports that K&H Liquors had their ATM stolen in an early Sunday morning burglary.

“They were only here for like three minutes,” the shop’s co-owner John told Mission Local, describing the thieves' heist. “I’m kind of scared of putting up a new one, because I know it will be targeted.”

The SF Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a call about an ATM theft at around 5:02 a.m. Sunday morning. SFPD media relations officer Gonee Sepulveda told Mission Local that “Upon arrival, officers checked the building and the area for suspects but did not locate any.”

It’s the latest example of brazen ATM theft we’ve been seeing more of lately in San Francisco and beyond. While the ATMs typically belong to a third-party company that insures the machines, the act of stealing a whole ATM generally does significant physical damage to the business.

We saw thieves steal the ATM from Clooney’s Pub at Valencia and 26th streets in late October. Mission Local also reports that thieves ripped an ATM out of the wall at the Walgreens at Mission and 23rd streets last month, and just left large pieces of the ATM sitting on the Mission Street sidewalk.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with 'SFPD.'

Related: Thieves Swipe ATM From Clooney’s Pub, Then Crash Into SFPD Car [SFist]

Image: Google Street View