- Oakland police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a 7-Eleven gas station near Lake Merritt on Monday afternoon. The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and International Boulevard. [NBC Bay Area]
- A woman was killed in Mountain View early this morning after allegedly being run over in a Walmart parking lot by a Walmart employee. The incident happened around 6 a.m., and the victim was in her 60s. [KTVU]
- According to SFPD data, car break-ins this fall have been happening at half the rate they occurred in the same period last year. Police and the DA's office credit their crackdown efforts, and trying to keep offenders behind bars pending trial. [Chronicle]
- A Daly City woman has pleaded no contest to felony DUI charges connected to a September 2021 crash in San Mateo that killed her cousin. [Bay Area News Group]
- Looks like Linea Coffee Roasting on 18th Street got heavily tagged over the weekend, and it's pretty gross. [emissionite/X]
- More than 10 million people in the Pacific Northwest are under flood watches or warning as that atmospheric river storm hits the coast. [CNN]
- The California Employment Development Department is severing ties with Bank of America as its contractor for distributing payments. [Chronicle]
Photo: Jilbert Ibrahimi