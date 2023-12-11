The folks at Muttville are seeing unprecedented rates of senior dogs being euthanized at other shelters, and they’re responding with a huge push to take in and find homes for 100 of those adorable mutts.

It is a proud San Francisco tradition that we have puppies in the windows of the Union Square Macy’s, with all of them hopefully finding homes through SF SPCA adoption. But on the other end of the dog age spectrum, the elder doggos of Muttville senior dog rescue are harder to find adoptive homes for, as they are not little puppies. Though they may be lower maintenance!

And NBC Bay Area reports that Muttville is seeing a “crisis” of older dogs being euthanized at other shelters around the state. But they’re barking back at the crisis with a dog adoption blitz to take in 100 dogs with 100 hours from other shelters, and get those senior dogs a forever home for the holidays.

In an effort to get more #seniorsdogs into #HomesForTheHolidays, we're taking in 100 dogs in 100 hours! More massive intake this Monday 🎉 Meet these 100 superstars! https://t.co/sUy0Zear1e

You just might find your new best friend! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/LJsSMNfyuU — Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, San Francisco (@Muttville) December 10, 2023



Muttville CEO Sherri Franklin told NBC Bay Area that "Just in the last month, I received three separate urgent shelter help emails that were different than they had been before, [saying] 'We’re starting to have to euthanize adoptable dogs for space because we’ve run out of space.'”

It's #adoption open house day!

Muttville has saved scores of #dogs, 49 last week, way more to come next week! These three are hoping you'll come meet them. 🥰 255 Alabama Street in #SanFrancisco. 11 to 2 pm. pic.twitter.com/Ktcug5iLT4 — Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, San Francisco (@Muttville) December 9, 2023



And Muttville is making amazing progress on that goal. They’re on pace to hit the goal of 100 new dogs taken in, and they’ve already found permanent homes for 33 of those dogs.

Just rescued in our 100 Dogs in 10 Days marathon, Figgy Pudding came as a stray from Stockton. Life just got 1000% better and she will have a #HomeForTheHolidays! 🦌🧑‍🎄 https://t.co/AtETXuvDNv pic.twitter.com/2DZk2BBK1Z — Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, San Francisco (@Muttville) December 8, 2023



The dogs are generally not from San Francisco. Muttville takes in senior dogs from other agencies, which unlike Muttville, often keep the dogs in cages and euthanize them if they can’t find adopters. The Muttville dogs come from shelters and animal care agencies from places like Monterey, Amador, Fresno, Kern, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sacramento, Sutter, and Stanislaus counties.

We're saving 100 dogs in 10 days! Our overcrowded shelter partners need help, we're stretching and making an all paws effort to save more lives! Meet just some of the lucky ones that came Monday. Will you help us? #Adopt #Foster #Volunteer #Donate https://t.co/AtETXuvDNv pic.twitter.com/4nBGCOiIq1 — Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, San Francisco (@Muttville) December 6, 2023



If you’re inclined to adopt, Muttville has posted their roster of dogs available so you can adopt a senior dog. You can also foster a dog for the short term. Pop by Muttville at 255 Alabama Street (at 16th Street). Or if you just want to donate to Muttville, they’re currently running a matching gift program.

Related: Video: About The SF Woman Who Started Muttville Senior Dog Rescue [SFist]

Image: Aquableu C. via Yelp