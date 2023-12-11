Following his arrest last week, 29-year-old Scott Fisher has now been formally charged with the murder of girlfriend Kimberly Wong, and Fisher's arraignment was set for Monday afternoon.

In a release Monday morning, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced the charges against Fisher, which include the additional allegation that "he personally used a deadly weapon (a knife) in the commission of this crime."

Fisher's arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

"I offer my condolences to the victim’s friends and family and my unwavering commitment to pursuing justice in the courtroom,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a statement. "Although, there is nothing we can do to bring her back, we will do everything we can to ensure there is accountability and justice."

Fisher was arrested days after police were called to a building on the 3200 block of Clay Street in Presidio Heights to perform a welfare check on November 30. There they found 27-year-old Kimberly Wong unresponsive, and apparently stabbed.

Fisher was arrested in Concord on December 7, and brought to the county jail in San Francisco. Prosecutors intend to file a motion to keep him in custody pending trial, due to the violent nature of the crime he's been charged with.

Neighbors said that Fisher was Wong's live-in boyfriend, and had lived there for an unknown length of time.

Wong was employed as a product designer at Plaid, and according to what appeared to be his LinkedIn page, Fisher was an analyst at Databricks until October of this year.

This appeared to have been San Francisco 53rd homicide of the year to date, and the city's first domestic violence homicide of the year.

This post will be updated following Fisher's arraignment.

