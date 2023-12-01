A welfare check on Thursday evening led to the discovery of a dead body in a Presidio Heights home, and it is being investigated as a homicide.

San Francisco police say they were called to a building on the 3200 block of Clay Street Thursday around 7:12 pm, for a well-being check.

Inside, they found an unresponsive female, and after life-saving measures were attempted, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The SFPD's Homicide Division is now investigating the case.

This could potentially be San Francisco's 53rd homicide of the year to date. The city is on track to have a similar total number of homicides in 2023 as it did in 2021 (55) and 2022 (55).

Anyone with information about Thursday's homicide is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

