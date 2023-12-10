- A 1-alarm fire on the 600 block of Judah St. in San Francisco hit two two-story homes around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, before fire crews contained it by city crews by around 8:15 a.m. There were no reported injuries, although some Muni lines have been halted due to the fire response and road closures. [KPIX]
- Rowdy revelers took to the streets of San Francisco Saturday to spread joy, cheer, and public intoxication — yes, it was Santacon. No word on the debris or aftermath yet. [ABC7]
- Over 1,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators participated in a peaceful protest at Disneyland's eastern entrance on Saturday, temporarily disrupting vehicular traffic. The protesters were drawing attention to the Walt Disney Company's financial support of Israeli aid organizations. [SFGATE]
- Boxer and Bay Area native Devin Haney beat Regis Prograis at a sold-out Chase Center fight to become the new WBC super lightweight champion Saturday night. This marked San Francisco's first major world title fight since 2001, and the turnout at the Chase Center far exceeded the expectations of both Haney and the organizers. [KRON4]
- Madrone Art Bar hosted a screenprinting event with "anti-doom loop" merchandise on Saturday afternoon, drawing a large crowd to the Divisadero dive, known for its Motown on Monday parties. According to Michael Krouse, the owner, people spent approximately an hour waiting in line to get shirts that read “SF is Dead.” [SFGATE]
- A security guard at a 7-Eleven near Oakland’s Lake Merritt was fatally shot while trying to stop a shoplifter Friday night. [Chronicle]
- Despite hopes of SF Giants dominance next season, MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani has decided to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, ending speculation about his free agency destination, with a 10-year deal is reportedly worth around $700 million, the largest in North American sports history. [KTVU]
