A driver took police on a 45-minute-long late-night pursuit across the Bay Area, reaching speeds over 100 mph while crossing the Bay Bridge, in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The driver was apparently driving recklessly in San Francisco around midnight when California Highway Patrol noticed, according to the Chronicle. CHP officers reportedly gave chase and called in a helicopter to follow the car as it approached the Bay Bridge.

You can watch the aerial video here from the helicopter here.

Heading across the bridge, the driver apparently hit 120 mph before continuing on through Oakland, Berkeley, Richmond, and Concord — spanning the three counties of San Francisco, Alameda, and Contra Costa.

CHP set up a spike strip that forced the car to skid to a halt near the intersection of Medanos Avenue and Alves Lane in Bay Point, just west of Pittsburg in the East Bay.

The car was finally pulled over just off Highway 4 near Pittsburg around 1 a.m., where law enforcement detained the driver and their four passengers. Two were reportedly minors. The driver now faces charges of felony evading police.

Feature image via Unsplash/Jeff Fan.