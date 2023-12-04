Sausage fans (and Tuesday night trivia lovers) rejoice! Rosamunde Sausage Grill just announced they’re reopening at their 24th and Mission Street restaurant this Friday, which will be just 17 days after they appeared to close permanently.

It was tough news to swallow for beer, sausage, and schnitzel enthusiasts, when we learned in late October that Rosamunde Sausage Grill would close permanently at its 24th and Mission Street location, which was the last remaining Rosamunde. The popular spot for sports, sausage, and Tuesday night trivia had its final day in business with a packed house but a sad crowd on the night of Tuesday, November 21.

Apparently that “permanent” closure would last only 17 days. Mission Local reports that Rosamunde Sausage Grill is reopening under new ownership, to be helmed by a longtime Rosamunde bartender, and they say they'll be open again this Friday.

Image via Instragram

“In a surprise turn of events, Rosamunde Sausage Grill will reopen on Friday Dec. 8th 2023,” the restaurant said in an unexpected Saturday Instagram post. “Longtime bartender Danny Mendez and his partner Sandra Pulley have agreed to take over ownership of Rosamunde Sausage Grill at Mission and 24th streets. What started as a ‘would this be possible’ turned into reality today. The stage is set for the ownership change in the next several weeks.”

“Miracle on 24th Street!” responded one clever commenter. (Though technically, Rosamunde is on Mission Street, albeit near the intersection of 24th Street.)

The Rosamunde website has the exact same message. The food menu shows a very similar menu to what they’re previously offered. But there are currently no beers listed on their beer list, so that may still be up in the air.

Change has been something of a constant with Rosamunde since they opened decades ago next to the Lower Haight beer bar Toronado. The 24th and Mission Street location opened in 2010 as an expansion, though the Lower Haight spot closed in 2019, and a similar sausage spot Berliner Berliner took its place. Rosamunde also expanded to two locations in Oakland and one in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, though all of those had closed by 2020.

And now there’s more upheaval and change at Rosamunde. But apparently, that’s just how the sausage gets made, and we’ll be keen to learn more about the new incarnation of the restaurant.

Image: Rosamunde Sausage Grill via Yelp