You've got one month left to go have some hearty Oktoberfest fun at Rosamunde Sausage Grill in the Mission. The restaurant announced today that it is closing for good in late November.

As Mission Local reports, according to kitchen manager Ciro Alarcón, the Mission restaurant struggled to regain its clientele since the pandemic, and the general vending chaos around the 24th & Mission BART plaza hasn't helped matters.

The larger location on Mission between 24th and 25th streets opened in 2010, as an expansion of the small Haight Street sausage shop next door to Toronado. That first location closed in 2019 after two decades in business and quickly reopened as Berliner Berliner, essentially offering the same menu under the ownership of a former Rosamunde employee.

The sausage business branched out with a location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2012, and that location closed in 2017. Rosamunde also expanded to Oakland in the last decade, with locations in Temescal and downtown, and those shops shuttered in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

Rosamunde's Oktoberfest specials, featuring beer steins and shnitzel, extend through Monday, October 30. And there will still be a few trivia nights left at the restaurant on Tuesdays in November starting at 7:30 p.m.

Parts of the Rosamunde menu will still live on at Wilkommen, the beer garden owned by Black Hammer Brewing Co. at Market and Sanchez in the Castro.