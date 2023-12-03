- The woman who was found dead in a Presidio Heights home this week, likely of a homicide, might have been the victim of domestic abuse, according to sources. More investigations are underway to determine the cause and nature of the incident. [Chronicle]
- Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore announced the arrest of Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, in connection with the murders of three homeless men that occurred between November 26 and November 29 in Los Angeles. Authorities also suspect Powell may be linked to another homicide in San Dimas. [KRON4]
- Thousands of protesters in San Francisco rallied in support of a permanent cease-fire in Gaza on Saturday outside the City Hall, as the SF Board of Supervisors considers a resolution for a cease-fire, like similar actions by other local governments. With the temporary Israel-Palestinian cease-fire over, protestors called for a "free Palestine" and a "permanent cease-fire now." [Chronicle]
- A suspect was arrested in Rohnert Park Sunday morning with more than 43 fraudulent debit cards, at an ATM where he had taken out more than $3,000 in cash. Anthony Kronidis faces charges including identity theft, fraudulent use of an access card, grand theft, and conspiracy. [KPIX]
- The 81-year-old man, Arnold Kinman Low, charged with involuntary manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol for allegedly killing world champion cyclist Ethan Boyes in a drunk driving incident in San Francisco's Presidio in April, will appear in court December 6. [ABC7]
- The National Weather Service has issued another weekend warning for Bay Area coastlines, including San Francisco, Big Sur, and Monterey Bay, with a hazardous beach advisory in effect from Monday afternoon until nighttime for sneaker waves. [KNTV]
