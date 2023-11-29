- A mother is suing the City of San Francisco after her son died while "surfing" between two Muni train cars. The suit claims that Muni is ignoring an important safety issue, while the City Attorney's Office is arguing that the man's behavior, not Muni, got him killed. [Chronicle]
- David DePape, the man seen on video attacking Paul Pelosi in his home last year and who was convicted on federal charges earlier this month, has his next appearance in state court today. Today's court proceedings are expected to include setting a date for his state trial on attempted murder and other charges. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 35-year-old Berkeley man was arrested this week for allegedly abducting a three-year-old child from the child's mother, who had sole custody. [KPIX]
- Some illegal street vending was still going on this week in the vicinity of 24th and Mission, despite the city's 90-day ban, and some of that is happening outside of the hours that city inspectors are there. [ABC 7]
- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday pulled the plug on the nine-month-old Homelessness and Behavioral Health Select Committee, saying that it was an experiment and that it became too much of a scheduling headache. [Chronicle]
- Those earlier announced closures of Bank of America branches nationwide will include around two dozen in the Bay Area. [SFGate]
- The world's first restaurant serving the cuisine of the Ohlone people, Cafe Ohlone, opened last year on the Berkeley campus and closed after a one-year pilot — but now it is returning on the campus in a more permanent space. [Chronicle]
Photo: Darwin Bell