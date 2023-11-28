- After the trendy Valencia Street matcha spot Stonemill Matcha closed in August to extremely long lines, new owners will take it over and reopen at the exact same Valencia near 17th Street location. Apparently the new owners will be the owners of the nearby ramen restaurant Taishoken, and Stonemill Matcha's website says “Progressing Towards Reopening: Timing Still to be Determined.” [Mission Local]
- Fallen, disgraced, but newly acquired Silicon Valley Bank is apparently now financially feasible enough to sublease some space in the SF LinkedIn building at 222 Second Street. Silicon Valley Bank is subleasing 60,000 square feet of the 450,000-square-foot building, so this is not solving SF’s office space vacancy woes, but it’s something. [Chronicle]
- The Oakland A’s are surely leaving for Las Vegas, but Oakland is getting a new minor league baseball team called “the Oakland B’s,” whose full name is the Oakland Ballers. This is not a true MLB minor league team, but instead some B-list league called the Pioneer League, and they will play starting in July at Laney College (where ironically, the A’s had hoped to build a new stadium back in 2017). [KPIX]
- Oakland City Council became the latest civic body to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, though the resolution is vague and entirely symbolic. [Hoodline]
- Two children were hospitalized for propane exposure in Sonoma County at a Catholic youth camp. [KTVU]
- The last remaining location of Vietnamese pho spot Turtle Tower has closed, which apparently happened the Sunday before Thanksgiving. [Eater SF]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist