- Thanksgiving week is expected to be a dry one for California, and SFO is expecting 1.4 million travelers to move in and out of the airport. Because of work-from-home policies, more people's travel days have spread out beyond the Wed-Sun timeframe. [Bay Area News Group]
- The CEO of Cruise, Kyle Vogt — the guy who said SF "should be rolling out the red carpet" for AVs just weeks before Cruise recalled all of its vehicles due to potential dangers — has resigned. Vogt says he plans to "to spend time with my family and explore some new ideas." [Xitter]
- A food-truck worker in Oakland was shot after trying to chase a thief who he says robbed him. The incident happened Friday night at the Tamales Mi Lupita truck at 34th and Foothill, and two armed robbers shot at the worker at least a dozen times as he followed them in his car. [KPIX]
- Cyril Yu, one of the former SF building inspectors facing federal bribery charges, appears to have signed off on a permit for a project belonging to his parents, in direct violation of Department of Building Inspection ethics policy. [Mission Local]
- Attorneys for former FCI Dublin security officer John Bellhouse are seeking leniency in his sentencing on charges of sexual abuse of female prisoners because he is gay and his family didn't accept him, they say. [KTVU]
- One person died in an early morning rollover crash Sunday on I-580 in Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- Michael Shellenberger — the local writer whose book San Fransicko has fans like Elon Musk and Garry Tan because they and the tech world have mostly turned on the city and decided the fentanyl crisis and homelessness are progressives' fault — is also virulently anti-trans and recently spoke at an anti-trans conference in Denver. [Chronicle]
Photo: Cruise Founder & CEO Kyle Vogt speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 at Moscone Center on September 20, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch)