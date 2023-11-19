The first winter storm in Bay Area this weekend drenched the region, caused temporary flooding, and even stirred up some lightning, all as a result of an unexpected and complex storm.

A low-pressure system brought several simultaneous storms to the Bay Area and Central Coast, Rick Canepa, a National Weather Service meteorologist, told SFGATE.

The North Bay reportedly received the highest rainfall, with Venado's rain gauge in Sonoma County registering a remarkable 4.82 inches. Other areas, including Oak Ridge, Bodega Bay, and Maribel Park, also saw substantial rainfall, reducing recent deficits, according to reports. San Francisco Bay shoreline recorded about four-tenths of an inch to an inch of rain, with downtown San Francisco receiving 1.27 inches. Surprisingly, the Paso Robles airport reported a record-breaking 1.74 inches of rain, exceeding the previous record set in 1982.

Meanwhile, along the California-Nevada border, an early winter storm deposited up to 10 inches of snow in Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, seven inches in Mammoth Mountain ski base, and varying amounts to other areas, according to SFGATE.

As the low pressure rolls out of the Bay, meteorologists have issued a wind advisory for high elevation areas. The Marin coastal range, North Bay interior mountains, Solano County, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay hills, and Santa Clara hills are all included, according to the Chronicle. They could reportedly see sustained 25 to 35 mph winds with gusts of 45 mph from about 9 p.m. Sunday night, through 9 a.m. Monday.

Breezy northwest winds today, with gusts up to 20-35 mph in the valleys and 40-50 mph in the mountains. Secure loose items that may blow about, use caution when operating high profile vehicles, and avoid outdoor burning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/09r3OwBqWU — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 19, 2023

