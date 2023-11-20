- The man accused of beheading an ex-girlfriend in San Carlos in September 2022 was just convicted by a jury. Jose Solano Landaeta was convicted Monday of the murder of Karina Castro, who had one child with Landaeta. [KPIX]
- SF City Attorney David Chiu has filed suit against a company that produces the Vanilla brand gift cards, saying they have inadequate security, leading to consumers getting defrauded. The cards' codes, Chiu says, are stolen by thieves, who then drain the money off them but leave the cards on store shelves — leaving people to pay for them and then find out they have zero balances. [ABC 7]
- X CEO Linda Yaccarino continues to defend Elon Musk, calling last week's dustup over his retweet of an antisemitic post one of many "fabricated distractions." Colleagues are reportedly encouraging Yaccarino to resign and save herself, but she is not intending to, so far, according to sources. [CNN]
- Neil Young, who previously pulled his music off of Spotify due to their hosting Joe Rogan's podcast, has now quit X because of Musk's retweet. [Chronicle]
- Two men, 32-year-old Tramonn Gray and 35-year-old Alonzo Dyer, have been arrested in connection with the September 15 shooting in which a stray bullet struck and killed a woman asleep in her home, 42-year-old Wing Wong. [East Bay Times]
- SF Mayor London Breed announced Monday that a state grant to help combat organized retail thefts has so far resulted in 40 anti-theft operations that have led to more than 300 arrests. [LondonBreed/X]
- Emmett Shear, who has been hired by OpenAI to be its new CEO, has a history of some unfiltered Twitter posting about various topics including sexual assault "rape fantasies," and he once dissed Microsoft, which remains a major investor in OpenAI. [Bloomberg]
- 99-year-old, self-described bohemian SF novelist Herbert Gold, died Sunday in his Russian Hill apartment, surrounded by family and friends. [Chronicle]
Photo: Victoriano Izquieredo