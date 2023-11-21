- A car that was speeding through San Francisco's Tenderloin District hit two parked cars and flipped over Monday night. The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Jones Street, and CHP officers who were apparently present at the scene of the crash detained one of the suspects in the vehicle, while at least one other fled on foot. [Citizen / KTVU / KRON4]
- A 54-year-old Hayward man was hit by a stray bullet Monday afternoon as he walked to his car at the West Oakland BART parking lot. The man was shot in the lower body after hearing multiple gunshots and screams nearby. [East Bay Times]
- A burglar used a car to ram into a Union City cannabis dispensary and steal $1,500 worth of product early Tuesday morning. [KTVU]
- Vallejo police shot and injured an armed robbery suspect on Monday following a brief foot chase. [KRON4]
- The Mission District location of Smitten Ice Cream, which closed after being tagged with pro-Palestinian graffiti last month, has reopened. [KTVU]
- Transgender Day of Remembrance was marked Monday evening with a vigil at SF City Hall, and the City Hall dome was lit with the colors of the trans pride flag. [KPIX]
- Gas prices in California have just fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since July. [Bloomberg]
- Steph Curry is on the verge of breaking a new record, that of the most minutes played as a Golden State Warrior — with 30 more minutes on the court, he'll surpass the great Nate Thurmond who played 30,729 minutes as a Warrior between 1963 and 1974. [Bay Area News Group]