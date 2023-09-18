- Two people were shot and injured Saturday night near the chaotic intersection of Seventh and Market streets in San Francisco. Both individuals' injuries were said to be life threatening, and there is no update on their current condition. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 25-year-old woman was shot and critically injured while asleep inside an Oakland home after being shot through the wall of the house early Monday. The woman was intentionally targeted, police say, by an individual firing multiple shots from outside the home on 92nd Avenue, and none of the four children or other adults inside were injured. [East Bay Times]
- On Friday night, an Oakland woman was killed by a stray bullet that came through her home on 38th Avenue. The woman was the mother of two young children. [NBC Bay Area]
- Gas prices around the Bay Area are on the rise again, and have gone up about 25 cents in the last week. [KRON4]
- After public rebuke from the mayor last week, the Oakland Police Commission is expected to publicize an updated timeline today for their search for the city's new police chief. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Walgreens in SF's Castro neighborhood just installed new planters along the side of its building in order to deter tent-camping. [KPIX]
- Construction begins this week to rebuild the historic Capitola Wharf, which was destroyed in a January storm. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Mermaid Series Run brought out hundreds of female runners in San Francisco on Sunday, for a 10-mile run that's intended to help introduce young girls and women to the sport of running. [KTVU]
