- Beautification work on the Geary and Webster Street pedestrian overpass is completed, and the bridge had itself a little grand reopening ceremony Thursday. The most notable change to the bridge (seen below) is a new coat of vermillion red paint, “chosen to resemble the color found on traditional torii gates in Japan that symbolize gratitude and harmony.” but the bridge connecting Japantown and the Fillmore also got upgraded overhead lanterns and cracks in the concrete fixed. [SF Public Works]
- FTX founder and accused crypto huckster Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on all seven counts in his U.S. District Court trial in Manhattan. The jury deliberated for just four-and-a-half hours (which included a dinner break), and Bankman-Fried now faces a prison sentence of as much as 115 years for making nearly $10 billion in customer money more or less vanish. [CNBC]
- The nearly 40-year-old Capp Street dive bar Uptown has announced its permanent closure, and will shut down when its lease expires in early January. The bar at 17th and Capp Street, worker-owned since original owner Sean Ellsworth died in 2014, said business never returned since the pandemic, while costs have remained high. [Mission Local]
- Highly respected SF City Controller Ben Rosenfield, who oversees the city’s $14 billion budget, is stepping down from the position he’s held since 2008. [Chronicle]
- The California Public Utilities Commission was set to vote Thursday on whether to allow PG&E to implement a 22% rate increase, but they kicked the can on that decision until their November 16 meeting. [Examiner]
- East Bay punk legends Green Day announced a tour with the Smashing Pumpkins and their fellow Berkeley band Rancid, with the tour coming to Oracle Park on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, and tickets going on sale this Friday, November 10. [SFGate]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist