- Governor Gavin Newsom is heading to Israel this evening, and says California will also be providing aid and medical supplies to victims in Gaza. Newsom’s office says he will “meet with those impacted by the violence” on an extra stop he added on his way to an already-planned trip to China. [Politico]
- PG&E asked the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) permission to lay a 22% rate increase on customers, which would jack up the average customer’s bill by about $50 a month. The CPUC has countered with a recommendation for just a 12% increase, though that commission won’t make a final decision until November 2. [NBC Bay Area]
- It’s a wild scene inside that Target store at Folsom and 13th streets that’s closing Saturday, and prices will be 90% off on Friday. The hard liquor is of course completely sold out, and a Thursday SFGate visit revealed “signs of havoc” that included “abandoned carts, items wildly out of place, and some ripped open (and partly consumed) food items." [SFGate]
- Appointed California Senator Laphonza Butler announced she won’t run for the seat in 2024, surely a relief to the many other Democrats who are running for that seat. [Chronicle]
- The latest PR campaign to improve San Francisco’s image is a $4 million ad campaign from Ripple CEO Chris Larsen and Bob Fisher, whose parents founded The Gap. [NYTimes]
- Bad Bunny is playing the Chase Center on March 1-2, 2024, and tickets go on sale this Wednesday. [Hoodline]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist