- A Southern California wildfire fed by Santa Ana winds, the Highland Fire, grew to 2,200 acres overnight. The fire is burning near Aguanga and Palomar Mountain on the southern edge of Riverside County. [Desert Sun]
- A man was fatally shot in East Oakland Tuesday morning around 3:35 a.m., in the area of San Leandro and Stone streets, marking the city's 107th homicide of the year. [East Bay Times]
- A Sacramento couple came to San Francisco in search of their son, who they say has been living on the streets of SF with his girlfriend for a year and a half, doing fentanyl. [KTVU]
- A woman in Sonoma County has been arrested after she was believed to have thrown wine bottles at passing cars, in one case injuring a child in one of those cares. [KPIX]
- A large portion of I-680 south of Pleasanton will be shut down this weekend for roadwork. [SFGate]
- The Union Square ice skating rink, sponsored by Safeway, opens Wednesday, November 1, and you can buy tickets here. [NBC Bay Area]
- Apple had a pre-Halloween event last night to announce its "scary fast" new M3 chips that will be installed in new iMacs and MacBook Pros. [TechCrunch]
- 28-year-old software engineer Steve Mazzari was "slammin’ Dollaritas" at the Fisherman's Wharf Applebee's Friday when that 3.7M earthquake struck, and video of him coming out of the restaurant, caught by KTVU, has gone viral. [SFGate]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist