- If you're planning to do more Halloween celebrating on actual Halloween, the weather should be pretty nice — if cold at night. The weather Tuesday will be a lot like it was Monday, but rain could head our way by mid-week. [Chronicle]
- State Sen. Scott Wiener’s new car break-in bill would eliminate a requirement to prove car that the car was locked before suspects can be charged and prosecuted. [NBC Bay Area]
- Governor Gavin Newsom made a gaffe before ending his China trip over the weekend, knocking over a small child while attempting to play basketball — but no one was injured. [KTVU]
- Los Gatos "party mom" Shannon O’Connor has been indicted by a grand jury on more than five dozen felony and misdemeanor charges, clearing the path to her finally going to trial. [Bay Area News Group]
- A body was pulled out of the waters of the Bay near Pier 9 on Monday, and no further details have been made available. [NBC Bay Area]
- One quarter of a $2 million fund created by the City of San Francisco to help revitalize downtown is going to celebrity chef Tyler Florence's pair of new Union Square cafes. [Chronicle]
- Longtime Peninsula party-supply store, Diddams Party & Toy Store, got a boost over the holiday weekend from a viral TikTok video, after October was looking like an especially slow sales month. [KPIX]
- A new course being offered next year at UC Berkeley titled "Artistry & Entrepreneurship: Taylor's Version" centers on Taylor Swift, and promises to "analyze performance and interview clips, discuss media portrayal and perceptions, and develop working definitions of Swift’s role in society." [KRON4]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist