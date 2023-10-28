- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake rattled San Francisco Friday evening, with an epicenter directly beneath SFO's terminal, striking at 6:38 p.m. at a depth of 8 miles in Millbrae. Fortunately, there were no reports of damage or injuries. [ABC7]
- And SF resident Steve Mazzari’s reaction to the earthquake is going viral. He told a KTVU photographer who was on Fisherman’s Wharf, "I was just slammin' ‘Dollaritas' up at the Applebee's with some friends and it was a big shake. It was only like, probably a couple of seconds. Everyone stopped talking. It was a big one." [KTVU / X]
- Another video going Viral is a TikTok of Mountain View's Diddams Party & Toy Store, in which the daughter of the store’s owner, Marin and Steve Diddams, respectively, asks people to buy Halloween costumes from her dad’s store, as sales have slowed. “Give my dad a fighting chance against Jeff Bezos,” she says — and all shoppers who mention the TikTok get half off. [SFGATE]
- Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's car was broken into on Friday while she was at an event in Oakland afternoon, and her work laptop was stolen. Apparently, she waited an hour for police to show up to make a report, then gave up and filed it online. [ABC7]
- A 27-year-old man, Steven Saunders, was arrested on suspicion of setting five fires across Northern California in September and October. He was taken into custody last Monday and faces charges in connection with suspected arson fires in El Dorado and Amador counties. [Chronicle]
- Robert Card, the Army reservist responsible for a deadly shooting in Lewiston, Maine, where 18 people were killed, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot Friday afternoon. The search for Card, who was also a firearms instructor, lasted two days and ended in nearby Lisbon Falls. [AP]
Feature image via Flickr/Håkan Dahlström under Creative Commons.