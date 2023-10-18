The pair of suspects arrested in connection with last week's brazen smash-and-grab robbery at the Christian Dior store in Union Square — a robbery that involved ramming through the front gates and door of the store with a car — have now been charged.

The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Ahjanae Woods and 28-year-old Terry Nichols. Woods and Nichols were arraigned Monday and both pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree commercial burglary, one count of grand theft, one count of organized retail theft, one count of conspiracy and one count of resisting arrest. They will make their next court appearance next week, on October 27.

SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins put out a statement about the charges Tuesday, saying, "The early morning smash and grab at Christian Dior is one more example of how brazen some thieves have become. This conduct is completely unacceptable and will be prosecuted vigorously."

Woods and Nichols were allegedly joined in the crime by multiple other suspects, as SFist reported last week, and in total, there were three suspect vehicles that all descended on the store.

The SFPD says that the group first tried to break into the Fendi store at 195 Grant Street, but then moved on to smashing the front of the Dior store, which is located at 185 Post Street (entrance is on Grant), where they allegedly stole "numerous handbags and other merchandise."

Police saw one suspect vehicle flee onto a freeway onramp, as KPIX reported, while other suspects fled the area on foot.

ABC 7 had photos of many handbags that were part of the robbery. The total haul was initially estimated to be worth $275,000.

According to police, all these stolen bags were recovered from one of the vehicles involved in the smash and grab incident at Dior.

That vehicle had crashed near the EB80 on-ramp this morning.@abc7newsbayarea #ABC7NewsBayArea #SF #SanFrancisco #UnionSquare pic.twitter.com/vHLYOWIgfC — Suzanne Phan (@SuzannePhan) October 12, 2023

It's still not known how many suspects got away.

In a statement last week, SFPD Chief Bill Scott said, "Our city will not tolerate criminals ransacking our businesses."

These arrests and charges follow closely on a bust of six suspects at an Excelsior Walgreens last week, and the arrest of four suspects late last month in connection with brazen daytime thefts at a Lululemon store in Pacific Heights.

Photo: Google Street View