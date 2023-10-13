- The SFPD arrested six people who descended on an Excelsior Walgreens store on Wednesday with ski masks, bags, and a wagon they were apparently going to use to carry their looted haul. The arrests were made during an Organized Retail Theft sting operation, and the suspects range in age from 16 to 54. [SFPD]
- SFPD Chief William Scott and Mayor London Breed gave a press conference Friday about ongoing crimefighting efforts in the city. Scott said that car break-ins are down 7% so far this year, and he referred to the arrest above and similar "blitz" style robberies that the department is trying to stop. [KTVU]
- Renewed attention has bubbled up about some racist writings about Black people in the 2003 autobiography of 94-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, who has a show opening to the public at SFMOMA this weekend. Kusama issued an apology, saying, "I deeply regret using hurtful and offensive language in my book." [Chronicle]
- A San Jose mother and daughter who were operating a day care center in a home have now been arrested for the drowning deaths of two toddlers in their care. [KTVU]
- Two suspects who were arrested last week in connection with three Mission District armed robberies were arraigned Thursday, and could potentially face life sentences due to the dozens of charges, which include kidnapping. [KPIX]
- SoCal-based Senate candidate Rep. Katie Porter just announced a big fundraising haul of $3.4 million for the third quarter. [KRON4]
Photo: Google Street View