- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is going to give her first ever State of the City address today. The speech may give her a chance to air grievances with the Police Commission over the lengthy selection process for a new police chief, and to discuss growing frustration over violent crime. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan is also set to give his first State of the City address next week, and he's launched a "Week of Action" in anticipation. [KPIX]
- A home in Daly City was badly damaged in a fire Monday evening that began in an older-model vehicle in the driveway. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Supreme Court has ordered manufacturers of gun parts and "ghost gun" kits to abide by federal rules for all firearms, which include serial number requirements and background checks for purchase. [KPIX]
- In the debate over underground-ing power lines or just putting insulation over the lines, PG&E CEO Patti Poppe compares the latter, cheaper solution — which holds a 35% risk of causing wildfires — to getting on a plane with "a 35% chance of crashing." [NBC Bay Area]
- Julia Roberts's five-bedroom house in Presidio Heights appears to have sold less than a week after hitting the market for $12 million. [Chronicle]
- The owner of Charming Fig restaurant in Livermore is grateful that firefighters kepts Sunday night's fire contained to three abandoned buildings next door. [KTVU]
Photo: Kyle Glenn