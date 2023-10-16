An abandoned shopping center in Livermore went up in flames Sunday evening in a significant blaze.

The two-alarm fire broke out just after 5 p at an old shopping center at Holmes Street and Concannon Boulevard, as KRON4 reports. Three buildings were destroyed or damaged, including a restaurant building and two other commercial structures.



As NBC Bay Area reports, several businesses next to the shopping center were also threatened.

The plume of smoke was visible for miles in the East Bay, as it was extinguished over several hours by the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

The fire was brought under control by 9:30 pm.

Crews remain on the scene this morning, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.