- The website of disgraced entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN News, falsely reported that SF Supervisor Dean Preston was retiring, and the story went out on MSN. The false story has since been revised to report on Preston's announced decision to quit X/Twitter. [Chronicle]
- A man reportedly shot two women and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing from police in Sunnyvale on Monday. The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m., and one of the women died while the other was hospitalized, and her condition is unknown. [KPIX]
- An Alameda woman disappeared while out walking in her neighborhood on Saturday morning. Desiree "Lisa" Huey remained missing as of Monday, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her. [KRON4]
- There was an encampment fire early Monday on Julian Avenue in the Mission, the alley next to the Armory, at 14th Street. An undisclosed number of tents burned and some nearby parked cars were damaged as well. [SFFD/Twitter]
- District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has now apologized for, or sort of walked back, a tweet Sunday calling a pro-Palestinian march on Market Street a "pro-Hamas march," though it's concerning that she did not know to make that distinction in the first place. [KPIX]
- The FBI is reportedly tracking an increasing number of threats being made against both Jewish and Muslim institutions around the country. [KPIX]
- The SF DA's office has now filed charges against five of the six individuals arrested in connection with that alleged organized Walgreens robbery involving a wagon — and they've each been charged with second-degree commercial burglary, attempted grand theft and attempted organized retail theft. [Chronicle]
- Today was the last day you could coffee at the original Philz Coffee on 24th Street. [ABC 7]
- The IRS has postponed the tax-filing deadline for Californians one more month. [KRON4]
- A new Oprah Winfrey biography includes the detail that she floated the idea of running for president as an independent with Mitt Romney as a running mate in 2020. [New York Times]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images