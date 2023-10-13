It’s effectively the final weekend of festival season in San Francisco, and South of Market will be pumped up with both the Bearrison Street Far and How Weird Street Faire on Saturday.

This weekend pretty much marks the end of the 2023 street fair and festival season in San Francisco; though next weekend does offer the niche fairs Burning Man Decompression and the Potrero Hill R&B Festival, and the following Halloween weekend which currently shows a 21% chance of rain. So get your ya-ya's out while you still can, as Saturday brings both the Bearrison Street Fair and How Weird Street Faire to different areas of South of Market.

Midway carnival games are back at Bearrison! The dildo toss returns and this year we’re adding a custom built high-striker and a ring toss! Prizes and gift cards supplied by local businesses. pic.twitter.com/0pGP2a2iO5 — Bearrison Street Fair (@BearrisonSF) September 28, 2023



If a Build You Own Cock Ring booth is your kind of fair attraction, then the third annual Bearrison Street Fair is your kind of fair. The final kink fair in the yearly trilogy of the Dore Alley Fair, Folsom Street Fair, and then Bearrison, this year’s fair takes over the region around 11th and Harrison streets. Attractions also include Full Queer Wrestling and the above midway carnival games, a deadlift competition, and a beard and mustache competition. Admission is free, though a donation is suggested for the event that runs from 12-6 p.m. Saturday.

And there are of course pre-parties and afterparties. On Friday night, you’ve got Daddy Issues at The Eagle, and Cubcake at the Lone Star Saloon. Saturday’s afterparties include Bears Gone Wild at DNA Lounge, and the Wieners and Buns Beer Bust (this is not a reference to hot dogs, people) also at the Lone Star.

COMING UP FAST! We have less than a week until we all get Weird in the streets of San Francisco!! Gather your squad and get your costumes ready, because How Weird Street Faire is almost here! Info @ https://t.co/jmdfjrWQ3K, tickets @ https://t.co/rk1IJYzpDL pic.twitter.com/LTVtk8h1rD — How Weird Street Faire (@HowWeirdSF) October 9, 2023

Also on Saturday, the 24th annual How Weird Street Faire brings “9+ stages of DJ music, art & weirdness” to the blocks around Howard and Second streets from 12-8 p.m. There will be an Art Alley, a How Weird Marketplace, and plenty of food trucks for those actually consuming solid food. There is a $40 entrance fee for the event.

🌟 Join us for the grand finale of Sunday Streets' 15th Anniversary Season at Excelsior!! 🚲🎉



On October 15th, enjoy a mile of family-friendly activities, music, giveaways, & more. Sunday Streets Excelsior will be on Mission St between Theresa St & Geneva Ave, from 11AM-4PM. pic.twitter.com/UYnIK0RbPE — Livable City (@Livablecity) October 4, 2023



And don’t forget that Sunday is the final Sunday Streets of the year, with Sunday Streets Excelsior from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Mission Street between Theresa/Avalon Street and Geneva Avenue, while Sunday Streets Phoenix Day brings family-friendly fun to more than a dozen Slow Streets and other locations across SF.

Related: Your 2023 SF Street Fair and Festival Mega-Preview From Spring Through Fall [SFist]

Images: (Left) bearrisonsf via Instagram, (Right) via HowWeird.org