Things are going to get hairy Saturday, as Harrison Street turns into a real bear trap for the second annual Bearrison Street Fair, with plenty of live wrestling and weightlifting, but perhaps not so much shirt-wearing.

If the Dore Alley “Up Your Alley” Fair is Folsom Street Fair’s “dirty little brother,” then this Saturday’s Bearrison Street Fair is its beer-bellied father who does not shave very frequently. And after the first-ever Bearrison Street Fair in 2021, the fair is growling back for more fresh meat this Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and centered at 11th and Harrison Streets.

Billing itself as a “Fair for Every Bear,” the event’s website says “Bearrison seeks to provide an inclusive community event for all members of the adult LGBTQ+ community which promotes body positivity for all and builds a more supportive, welcoming, and inclusive bear scene by representing a diverse arena of cultures.”

The event is hosted by both the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the Bears of San Francisco, and like last year, there will be live wrestling matches at 12 Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Organizers are also introducing a new “deadlifting competition” on one of the three live performance stages.

It’s a recommended $10 admission, but if even that’s a little heavy on your wallet, they’re still accepting volunteer applications. (“Many paws make light work,” as the signup page notes.)

And if you’re still not ready to hibernate after after six hours of wrestling, weightlifting, and beer busting, DNA Lounge is hosting Big Muscle Bears Party from Saturday afternoon through the early evening, and Public Works has Megawoof America starting Saturday night at 9 p.m.

The Bearrison Street Fair is Saturday, October 15, Noon - 6 p.m., at Harrison and 11th Streets, Free, $10 donation suggested.

Image: Bearrison Street Fair