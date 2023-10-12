The man who was fatally shot by police Monday after he crashed his car into the lobby of the Chinese consulate in San Francisco has been identified.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified him as 31-year-old Zhanyuan Yang of San Francisco.

Yang allegedly drove through the open doors of the visa documentation lobby at the consulate around 3 pm Monday, and was restrained by security when he got of his car. Witnesses said they heard him asking, "Where is the fucking CCP?", referring to the Chinese Communist Party. Video from the scene posted to social media also seemed to capture him saying, "I'm an American."

Witness Tony Xin told KTVU he saw Yang swinging two knives and then pulling out a crossbow prior to his being shot by police. Xin said that Yang had blood on his head when he first exited his car.

San Francisco police say they plan to hold a town hall meeting within 10 days to discuss the incident, as is protocol with all officer-involved shootings.

The crash was being treated as an international incident, with the Chinese government issuing a stern statement Monday, and much chatter about it was happening Tuesday on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. It comes just weeks before Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping plans to travel to San Francisco for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which President Joe Biden will also be attending.

"We condemn this incident and all violence perpetrated against foreign diplomatic staff working in the United States," said White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson in a statement.

