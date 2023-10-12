Three high-speed car chases occurred on Bay Area highways Thursday morning, one of which involved nine teens in a stolen car. Plus another East Bay chase Wednesday afternoon led to an on-foot manhunt for suspects wanted in a shooting.

While things were cleared up by the morning commute, it was a busy and dangerous stretch in the wee hours Thursday morning for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and several East Bay sheriff’s departments. KTVU reports there were three separate high-speed car chases in SF and the East Bay early Thursday morning, one of which had the CHP chasing nine teens in a stolen car.

There were no injuries in any of these chases, but an additional Wednesday afternoon car chase resulted in suspects in a shooting running on foot through East Bay residential neighborhoods.



The most noteworthy of these car chase situations involved nine teens in the reportedly stolen car, according to KTVU. A CHP officer said they pursued the car at about 3 a.m. Thursday morning in West Oakland. The teens’ car damaged five other cars in the chase, three of them CHP vehicles, though no one was injured. Once cornered, the teens ran off on foot; seven of them were apprehended, while two got away.

CHP says three of them will be charged, and the mother of one teen said the minor had run away from home two weeks ago, according to KTVU.

There was another 2 a.m. Thursday morning car chase that apparently started in San Francisco, and reportedly involved the suspect driver heading onto the Bay Bridge at speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour. There’s not much more information on that one, though KTVU mentions “an officer possibly being dragged by a car,” and that the suspect got away after reaching the East Bay. There’s no word on the medical condition of the possibly injured officer.

And yet another car chase originated in Lafayette on Highway 24 at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. A Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells KTVU they were pursuing a stolen car from Pittsburg, though they lost the driver in pursuit at the I-880 and I-980 split in Oakland.

Meanwhile on Wednesday a car chase from Oakland to Moraga was captured on video by several local news copters, including NBC Bay Area. That may have been the scariest of the bunch, as the suspects in the Dodge Charger were wanted in connection with a shooting, and at one point were running through people’s yards.

That Wednesday afternoon chase started at around 12:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Fresno Street in Oakland, when officers observed the wanted suspects. They gave chase as the car sped onto Highway 24, and the suspects were swerving and sometimes driving in the wrong lane. At one point the driver lost control, and the three suspects fled on foot. One was captured immediately, but two escaped, leading to a manhunt through East Bay neighborhoods where both were eventually caught and arrested.

That chase involves an ongoing police investigation. Anyone with information on that one is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

Image: @vassko via Twitter