- 79 different class-action lawsuits against Uber dealing with the sexual assault of passengers are getting rolled up into a single suit. The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ruled last week that the suits should be centralized under one federal judge. [SF Business Times]
- Following a Chronicle story Wednesday about the victims of car theft being ticketed by the SFMTA when their cars are abandoned, Mayor London Breed has responded. The mayor is calling on the agency to work with police to stop doing this. [KTVU]
- Breed is ordering mid-year budget cuts in an ominous sign for the local economy. Breed says $500 million needs to be cut from the city's $14.6 billion budget to address a "structural deficit." [Chronicle]
- Silicon Valley Bank, now owned by North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank, will be keeping its weird round building at 532 Market Street as a customer "experience center." The glass-walled building, formerly the E-Trade Center, "gives our employees, clients and partners a new space to connect outside of the office," a spokesperson says. [SF Business Times]
- The winning, $1.76 billion Powerball ticket from last night's drawing was sold in Southern California. It was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, in Kern County, and there were two $2 million winners in California as well. [KRON4]
- An Oakland woman, Jenny Cantu, was on a church pilgrimage trip to Israel, and she is now stuck in Jerusalem with the group trying to find a way out of the country. [KTVU]
- Uber Eats now lets you order from two nearby restaurants at once, on a single order. [TechCrunch]
- Banana Republic has opened a new, 3,500-square-foot flagship store near Union Square, across from Neiman Marcus at 152 Geary Street. [KRON4]
Photo: Dan Gold/Unsplash