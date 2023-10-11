- The woman who fell to her death from a rooftop Saturday on Van Ness Avenue has been identified as 51-year-old Patricia Hamon, who went by Tricia O'Connor. She was at a Blue Angels watch party at the time of the accident. [Chronicle]
- A fire broke out early this morning at a warehouse in Oakland, near the Union Pacific train tracks in the Fruitvale District. The fire was reported at East 12th Street and 29th Avenue around 5 a.m. Wednesday. [KTVU]
- All the lanes of Highway 242 in Contra Costa County were shut down this morning due to unexplained "heavy police activity." [East Bay Times]
- The Chinese consulate building on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco remains closed after Monday's deliberate car crash into its lobby. [KPIX]
- Bay Area-based 23andme has forced all its users to change their passwords after hackers successfully stole a large cache of user data and advertised it for sale on the dark web. [SF Business Times]
- The Sunol Glen school board met Tuesday night for the first time since their contentious vote last month over banning flags like the Pride flag on campus, and around 100 people showed up and made much public comment. [Chronicle]
- The semi truck driver who died in the crash at the Richmond Bridge toll plaza Tuesday morning has been identified as Jasbir Khaira, 43, of Antioch. [KRON4]
- House Republicans headed into a closed-door session this morning to try to elect a new speaker, with no consensus nominee so far. [New York Times]
- The store that sold the winning $1 billion Powerball ticket in July, Las Palmitas Mini Market in L.A., is attracting more hopeful ticket buyers as the latest jackpot has reached $1.7 billion. [New York Times]
