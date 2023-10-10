- 104-year-old Dorothy Hoffner set the world record as the oldest skydiver ever on October 1, but died a week later. A friend of hers told the Chicago Tribune,“She wasn’t doing it because of the world record. She was doing it because she wanted to go skydiving.” [Bay Area News Group]
- Former Los Angeles Dodgers/San Diego Padres first baseman Steve Garvey has announced he’s running for Dianne Feinstein’s former Senate seat (now technically Laphonza Butler’s Senate seat), and he’s running as a Republican. Garvey’s name recognition alone could get him to finish in the top two in the March 2024 primary given the crowded Democratic field, though that seat has not been held by a Republican since, well, 1992, when Feinstein first won the seat. [CNN]
- The space of the former Tacorgasmico, which closed in April, has just been filled by the latest incarnation of former Haight Street Mexican restaurant Zona Rosa. The new Zona Rosa (2337 Market Street, near Noe Street) is owned by Lety Cardenas, whose grandfather Ramiro Cardenas founded the original Zona Rosa, and she’s determined to carry on his legacy. [Hoodline]
- Another retailer is bailing on Union Square, as Express will close effective October 22, and it appears the company is in severe cost-cutting mode. But they poin out that the Stonestown Galleria Express location will remain open. [SFGate]
- Your smartphone may blare with another emergency alert, though only if you have the MyShake app, as MyShake is conducting an emergency alert next Thursday, October 19, at 10:19 a.m. That said, MyShake performs this alert on the third Thursday of October every year. [Chronicle]
- Someone was struck and killed by a northbound Caltrain at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Skyway Drive in San Jose. [KRON4]
Image: LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Garvey attends the grand opening of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 50th Dreamfield at Algin Sutton Recreation Center on September 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)