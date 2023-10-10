- Hundreds gathered for a rally in support of Israel outside San Francisco City Hall on Monday. The rally, co-organized by the Israeli American Council, included many local residents with families living in Israel. [KTVU]
- One person is dead after a big rig crashed into a toll booth at the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Monday night around 10 p.m. The truck and the tollbooth both went up in flames, the deceased was identified as the driver of the truck, and the westbound lanes of I-580 were closed for several hours a result. [KPIX]
- A woman was carjacked Monday night near the UC Berkeley campus. The carjacking occurred at 8:50 p.m. as she was trying to park near Dwight Way and Benvenue Avenue, two blocks east of People's Park. [KRON4]
- The Oakland Police Commission continues to operate with major infighting, and one faction of commissioners advanced a list of seven finalist candidates to become the next chief to the mayor, including fired chief LeRonne Armstrong, even though the application deadline has not passed. [KTVU]
- Rabbi Yonatan Cohen of Berkeley's Congregation Beth Israel spoke of his personal loss Monday after his 19-year-old nephew was killed in the fighting between Israeli soldiers and Hamas over the weekend. [KTVU]
- Airlines are suspended flights between the U.S. and Israel as fighting continues in the country. [KPIX]
- A spokesperson for Gruppo Chiarello, the restaurant group of the late chef Michael Chiarello, says that doctors don't know what caused the allergic reaction that led to the chef's death and neither does his family. [Bay Area News Group]