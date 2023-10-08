A woman died Saturday afternoon after a fall from a roof in Russian Hill, and details about the circumstances leading up to the fall have not been released.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at a building on the 2900 block of Van Ness Avenue, between Francisco and Chestnut Streets.

As the Chronicle reports, arriving officers attempted CPR, but the woman was declared dead at the scene. Foul play is not suspected.

The woman's identity has not been released.

The Blue Angeles air show, part of Fleet Week, was ongoing as of 3:15 p.m. Saturday, though it is not clear that the woman who fell was out watching the show.

