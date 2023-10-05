Date: October 14-15 Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: Main Street between Miramontes and Spruce Streets in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival



The smell of autumn is in the air, and in the picturesque coast around Half Moon Bay, this thrilling season is marked by a festival like no other: the iconic Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival. Bursting into its 51st year, the festival, set to take place on October 14-15, 2023, is a celebration of the simple beauty and bounty of the fall season, with Half Moon Bay doing it like nobody else.

At the helm of the celebrations is the heart-pounding, retina-widening, Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off set for October 9. Weighty prized pumpkins will duke it out for the top prize of $9/pound, with reigning champion Travis Gienger looking to fend off a field of seasoned veterans for the coveted title

Over the two-day festival, an estimated crop of more than 3,000 tons of pumpkins will take center stage amidst a plethora of attractions. The festival’s ceaseless search for the biggest pumpkin will draw many visitors to the “World Pumpkin Capital” for an epic festival on historic Main Street.

Not to be overlooked is the mountain of fun with an array of activities to partake in. No shortage of hometown parades, high-spirited contests and up to four stages of entertainment.

On the arts and culture front, the “Made on the Coast” Locals’ Block pops-up on Sunday, October 15 to showcase a wealth of local talent. From painters to potters, jewelers to furniture makers, the festival offers a platform for artists to shine and captivate visitors with their unique offerings.

When it comes to food, it's no secret that pumpkins steal the culinary limelight. Inventive chefs and eager patrons can experiment with all manner of pumpkin-infused treats, each one more mouthwatering than the previous.

In keeping with keeping people entertained, the festival showcases spectacular music performances, turning Half Moon Bay into the Bay Area's entertainment hotspot for the weekend. Performances span across the IDES Main Stage, South Stage at the Gazebo, and the Made on the Coast Music Stage at Mac Dutra Park.

The Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival was created back in 1971 as a means of restoring historic downtown Half Moon Bay. Amidst the fun and revelry, it's good to remember that the festival has helped raise several million dollars for civic projects and community service organizations throughout the coast. Block your calendars people