In what's clearly a petty move on the part of House Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, and perhaps a closing shot from ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy as well, Nancy Pelosi was informed Tuesday night that she had until Wednesday to vacate her office space in the Capitol building.

Politico broke the news Tuesday, sharing a photo of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries's staff helping to empty Pelosi's so-called "hideaway" office in the Capitol. Pelosi herself is in San Francisco this week, taking part in Fleet Week events and the memorial service for longtime friend Dianne Feinstein.

Most members of Congress have offices outside the Capitol itself, but as a courtesy following her tenure as Speaker, and as has been customary with past speakers, Pelosi was given a hideaway office in the building, as was her second-in-command Rep. Steny Hoyer. Hoyer was also evicted from his office today, per Politico.

Pelosi's office reportedly received an email late Tuesday informing her that the office needed to be vacated and would be re-keyed Wednesday, and this was for "for speaker office use." This may be so that McCarthy himself can keep an office in the building, though that is unclear.

"With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol," Pelosi said in a statement, per the Chronicle. "Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time."

Pelosi added that this act was "a sharp departure from tradition," noting that she had given former Speaker Dennis Hastert "a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished" when she first took over as Speaker. (Though, invoking accused abuser Hastert's name at this point seems unnecessary.)

Pelosi further added, "Office space doesn’t matter to me, but it seems to be important to them. Now that the new Republican Leadership has settled this important matter, let’s hope they get to work on what’s truly important for the American people."

It's unclear where Pelosi will now need to seek office space. As we know, she does not plan to retire just yet and she will be running for another term in Congress next year.

Top image: Former U.S. Speaker of the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters inside the U.S. Capitol Building about her husband Paul Pelosi's recovery on January 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. The San Francisco Superior Court released body camera and security footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi as well as the 9-11 call during the break in in October. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)